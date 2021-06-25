Jan Aage Fjortoft breaks down when Erling Haaland could leave Borussia Dortmund and which teams in England have the money to buy him. (0:59)

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will start their title defence at Borussia Monchengladbach in the opening match of the 2021-22 season.

Bayern have won nine straight Bundesliga titles, and are under new management this season with Julian Nagelsmann taking over from Hansi Flick, who quit the champions at the end of last term to take up the Germany manager role.

They begin the new season when they travel to Adi Hutter's Gladbach on Aug. 13.

Borussia Dortmund start their campaign across the weekend of Aug. 14-15 with a match at their Signal Iduna Park against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Erling Haaland's Dortmund also have a new manager with Marco Rose taking charge.

Dortmund are at the centre of two major transfers this summer with both Haaland and Jadon Sancho attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest teams.

Sancho is on the verge of agreeing a move to Manchester United, according to ESPN sources.

Elsewhere Jesse Marsch gets his tenure in charge of RB Leipzig off and running with a trip to Mainz.

Marsch replaced Nagelsmann ahead of this season, having won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles at FC Salzburg.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart start their campaign at home to newly promoted Greuther Furth.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Wolfsburg start against VFL Bochum 1848, while Union Berlin host Bayer Leverkusen.

Augsburg welcome Hoffenheim, Arminia Bielefeld face Freiburg and Cologne play Hertha Berlin.

The first match-up involving teams from last season's top three sees Nagelsmann take his Bayern side back to his previous home at RB Leipzig across the weekend of Sep. 11-12.

Dortmund host Bayern across the weekend of Dec. 3-5 in the first Der Klassiker of the new season.