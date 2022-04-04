Bayern Munich scores four goals in the second half against Freiburg to extend its lead atop the Bundesliga table. (2:09)

Freiburg have appealed against their 4-1 Bundesliga defeat by Bayern Munich at the weekend, when the defending champions played with 12 men on the pitch for a few seconds, saying on Monday that they were uncomfortable with their decision.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute when Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman were to be taken off for Marcel Sabitzer and Niklas Sule.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

But the fourth official displayed a wrong number for Coman and the France winger played on for a few seconds, according to the champions and referee Christian Dingert.

Freiburg said they found themselves in a dilemma through no fault of their own as they deliberated their next step, before deciding to appeal against the validity of the game following intensive discussions and legal consultations.

Match referee Christian Dingert speaks with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic during their win over Freiburg on Saturday. Getty Images

"Freiburg played no part in and had no influence over the events surrounding the substitution process," the club said in a statement on their website on Monday.

"Despite this, the DFB's [German FA] legal and procedural regulations have forced us into taking an active role in having the events legally reviewed.

"We have no interest whatsoever in taking up this active role ... and feel distinctively uncomfortable in it.

"As a result, we believe these procedural regulations are unfit for purpose. They place burden on completely uninvolved parties ... and gives them the responsibility of dealing with a clear and obvious violation of the rules."

Bayern top the table with 66 points from 28 matches, nine points more than second-placed Borussia Dortmund.