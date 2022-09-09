Werner, left, and Nkunku, right, should be able to revive RB Leipzig's fortunes this season... but only if the next manager figures out the best way to accommodate them both. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

RB Leipzig haven't got off to the most successful of campaigns this season, only winning one of their opening five fixtures and losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League group match. As a result, coach Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his duties, forcing the club to start again just a month into the 2022-23 campaign.

While their defence has conceded nine goals in the league already, their attack hit a new low in their most recent Bundesliga match, a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in which they did not create a single shot on target. Last year, Tedesco came in to revitalise a front three benefitting the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai, but this season from matchday two, they have also brought Timo Werner back after an underwhelming spell at Chelsea.

Since then, a starting line up of Nkunku and Werner have only managed to look sharp against Wolfsburg and is now quickly regressing. Why isn't it working?

Tedesco's attack in a historic season

To understand why it's failing now, we need to recognise what was so effective last year.

Leipzig switched from Jesse Marsch's high-intensity, counter-attack approach back towards a slow-possession philosophy and Tedesco, including very balanced movements from their front three, got them playing as they were used to under Nagelsmann. The main aspects of the attack that were difficult to defend involved the varieties in the patterns of the offensive players and their characteristics. For example, Nkunku was the roaming, technically-gifted and fast forward, Andre Silva was a capable, link-up striker who provided presence up front and Leipzig had a dynamic No.10 (Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo) connecting the strikers with the midfield.

Their individual strengths were so well put together that at any given moment last season, a player could drop onto the wing or attack the space behind the last defending opponent (also known as the "last line of defence") while still being structurally balanced by their teammates. This allowed Tedesco's men to attack through all five lanes of the pitch, whether it was a ball progression through passing or a long ball with them winning the second ball.

Leipzig's attack under Tedesco in 21/22 could progress in a manner of ways and were efficient in winning second balls, like the area above. Courtesy of Jasmine Baba

The introduction of Werner

The tactics last year under Tedesco ended with RB Leipzig winning the DFB Pokal, qualifying for a Champions League spot and Nkunku winning Bundesliga player of the year. While they drew their first game 1-1 against VfB Stuttgart this season, they were unlucky not to win, with their front three working as expected. But in their second match, with new signing Werner staring against Cologne, we could see problems bubbling.