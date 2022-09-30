Nuremberg's floodlight usage will be limited, their city council confirmed. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

German second division club Nuremberg will not be playing evening matches in the near future after the city council decided on Friday to limit the use of floodlights at the team's Max Morlock stadium amid the energy crisis.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring worldwide and Germany, which had been heavily dependent on Russian energy, is looking to reduce its energy usage with winter approaching.

"Gas and electricity could be in short supply in the winter. That is why the city council had a renewed discussion about where we can save energy," a statement read.

The council added that it had made the decision to limit the use of the floodlights and under-pitch heating.

"The pitch heating in the stadium will remain off after an agreement with the German Football League (DFL)," it said.

"We are limiting the use of floodlights until maximum nine in the evening."

This will prevent the former Bundesliga club from staging any evening games, which start half an hour earlier.

Meanwhile, in England, fourth-tier club Mansfield Town brought forward their kick-off time for a fixture to limit floodlight usage.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough, son of former Nottingham Forest's Brian Clough, said: "It's one of the better ideas that have come from the EFL recently."

"We know we are facing a hike in bills and, not just that, but the moral responsibility to try to save electricity if you can. It is a sensible measure."

Mansfield will host Walsall at the revised time of 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. ET) -- brought forward from 3 p.m. (10 a.m. ET) -- on Oct.15.