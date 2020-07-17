Andre Schurrle was a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014. Markus Gilliar - Pool /Getty Images

Andre Schurrle, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has announced his retirement from professional football on the age of 29.

Schurrle, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2015 and was on the books of Borussia Dortmund, told Der Spiegel of his decision on Friday.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Insider Notebook:

"I quit," he said. "The decision grew in me for a long time. I no longer need applause."