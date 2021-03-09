Germany manager Joachim Low will step down from his post this summer after the European Championship, it was announced on Tuesday.

Low was contracted through to 2022 but leaves a year early. The news means Germany will require a new manager to take them through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude, but at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament," Low said.

"Proud, because it is something very special and an honor for me to be involved in my country. And because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years and support them in their development.

"I have great triumphs with them and painful defeats, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not just winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil . I am and will remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an ideal working environment. "