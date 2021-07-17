Jordan Torunarigha pictured playing for Hertha Berlin. Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Germany's Olympic Games team walked off the pitch during a test game against Honduras after Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused.

The news was confirmed by the Germany team's Twitter account in a tweet that read: "The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused."

Torunarigha, 23, is a defender who Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga. He has represented Germany throughout the age groups from under-16 level to U21.