Germany's last World Cup success came in the 2014 tournament. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany players will each receive €400,000 ($390,000) if they lift the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the country's football association (DFB) said on Sunday after agreeing on tournament bonuses with the team.

The bonus for the title win is up from €350,000 for the previous tournament in 2018, when Germany crashed out in the group stage. When Germany won the title at the World Cup in 2014, the players received bonuses of €300,000 each.

Progressing from the group stage in Qatar will earn each player €50,000 while a spot in the last eight will net them €100,000 each.

Germany, desperate to make amends for their dismal 2018 performance, have been drawn in Group E along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

The tournament starts on Nov. 20 and Germany open their campaign against Japan on Nov. 23.

A semifinal spot is worth €150,000 each, while finishing third would earn Germany's players €200,000 each.

The players would be rewarded with a €250,000 bonus for losing in the final.

"We had intense discussions in a good and constructive atmosphere," said DFB president Bernd Neuendorf following a meeting with team representatives Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan.

"At the end of the day we have found an acceptable solution for everyone."