The incident occurred before England's 3-3 UEFA Nations League draw with Germany. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Scores of suspected Germany fans attacked customers at a London pub ahead of England's 3-3 UEFA Nations League draw with Germany on Monday, injuring several people and three seriously, police said.

About 100 men, many wearing masks, approached the pub in Wembley, near where the stadium where the match was held, and assaulted customers in the beer garden according to police.

"While a number of the group were wearing England hats and scarves, it is believed they were German 'fans'," a police statement said.

"The group entered the beer garden of the pub and began assaulting customers, most of whom were in the area to attend the England vs. Germany match. Punches and projectiles including traffic cones were thrown.

"Officers responded and the group fled. The disorder lasted for around two minutes."

The police said "a number of people" sustained head and facial injuries, with three suffering serious leg, wrist and thumb injuries. Four people were arrested.

"None of those injured are believed to be in a life-threatening condition," the statement added.