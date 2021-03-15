Jan Aage Fjortoft says Youssoufa Moukoko is a special talent, but is still influenced by headlines at 16 years old. (1:12)

Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Youssoufa Moukoko has become the youngest player to be called up to the Germany Under-21 squad for the upcoming European Championship group stage.

The 16-year-old has already set several records at club level and could become the youngest U21 international in Germany's history if he makes his debut.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Notebook: Barca want Aguero; Chelsea right to sack Lampard

- Karlsen: Moukoko is Dortmund's 2021 breakout prospect

"With Youssoufa Moukoko we have an extraordinary talent here in Germany which we want to promote carefully and performance orientated," Germany U21 coach Stefan Kuntz said.

"In close consultation with Borussia Dortmund, we have therefore decided to nominate him because we think that his participation will help both the team and him in his development."

The forward became the youngest player in Bundesliga history when he made his Dortmund debut at Hertha Berlin last November, one day after his 16th birthday.

He has featured in 14 competitive matches for the senior squad so far, but only started in two games.

Moukoko holds the record for the youngest scorer in the Bundesliga and also the youngest player to ever feature in the Champions League.

Despite only playing a total of 366 Bundesliga minutes, Moukoko has already scored three goals in the German top flight with his latest coming in Saturday's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

Germany take on hosts Hungary, followed by the Netherlands and Romania in the group stage of the U21 tournament in late March.

The squad also includes Wolfsburg star Ridle Baku, 22, one of the breakthrough players of the Bundesliga season as well as Brentford's Vitaly Janelt.