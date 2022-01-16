Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh punched Gabon's Aaron Boupendza in their Africa Cup of Nations clash on Friday. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh has been handed a three-match ban for punching a Gabon opponent in a post-match fracas after a testy 1-1 draw at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Friday.

Gabon snatched an 88th-minute equaliser through Jim Allevinah, and the side played on in search of a goal despite Ghana having put the ball out in order for stricken Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to receive treatment.

Gabon's celebrations at the final whistle pre-empted a brawl between the two sides, with Ghana's Tetteh shown a red card for throwing a punch at Gabon's Aaron Boupendza, and security coming onto the pitch to protect the match officials amidst violent scenes.

The Confederation of African Football on Saturday handed the 24-year-old an extra one-match suspension for violent conduct on top of the automatic two-match ban.

Ghana forward Andre Ayew explained to ESPN after the match why tensions boiled over.

"It's small on their part, but that's what small teams do," Ayew said. "We put the ball into touch because our player was on the ground.

"In the fairness of football, when you then take [the throw-in] you give us back the ball, but they didn't... and that's why they scored.

"We were waiting for the ball to come back to us and telling them: 'give the ball back, give it back, give it to us' -- but they didn't, and they scored," he continued. "It's small of them, and I'm disappointed in them."

