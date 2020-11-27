Lionel Messi and the Barcelona squad fall silent in remembrance of Diego Maradona before training. (0:38)

Diego Maradona's coaching staff at Argentinian club side Gimnasia y La Plata has resigned following the death of the football legend.

Maradona died Wednesday at the age of 60 after a heart attack, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

Sebastian Mendez, Maradona's assistant at Gimnasia, had taken over the team on an interim basis after the 1986 World Cup winner was hospitalised on Nov. 2.

A club statement read: "Club Esgrima y La Plata announces with great regret that the coaching staff that accompanied Diego Armando Maradona has decided to resign from their respective positions, irrevocably.

"This is a decision that our club understands and one that demonstrates the human quality of the entire work group that Diego Maradona had formed, and that had been developing their work so well.

"The 'Tripero' people thanks you with all their hearts for the work done, the effort and the commitment shown.

"Diego Maradona's era and his work team are already an important part of the history of our club. Diego left as one more 'Tripero', as did all of you."

Gimnasia's squad and coaching staff, led by Mendez, paid their respects to Maradona by attending the wake at the Casa Rosada on Thursday.

The club based in the city of La Plata, in the Buenos Aires province, suspended all activity for 72 hours following Maradona's death.

Maradona had signed a contract extension to continue at the helm of Gimnasia until December 2021 after the club were guaranteed another season in the top flight after football was halted in Argentina due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Argentina coach took the helm of Gimnasia in September 2019 after a spell in charge of Mexican outfit Dorados.