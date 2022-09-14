A 13-year-old has become the youngest senior footballer in the UK, breaking a record which had stood for 42 years in the process.

Christopher Atherton, aged 13 years and 329 days old, came on for Northern Irish side Glenavon in the second-half of their 6-0 League Cup win against Dollingstown on Tuesday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

That meant he beat the record previously held by Eamon Collins, who was 14 years and 323 days old when he made his Blackpool debut in Sept. 1980.

Tonight, Glenavon Academy player Christopher Atherton made his first team debut against Dollingstown in the League Cup. At 1⃣3⃣ yrs and 3⃣2⃣9⃣ days old, he became the youngest player in the UK to play in a first-class match.



Congratulations Christo!!👏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/hypGdC5R7p — Glenavon FC (@Glenavon_FC) September 13, 2022

It did not take long for Atherton to impress -- the teenager provided an assist for Glenavon's sixth goal with his first touch of the game.