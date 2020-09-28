La Liga outfit Granada have demanded a public apology and threatened to take legal action against one of their sponsors after a "hurtful and disrespectful tweet."

Betting company Winamax Deportes, whose logo adorns the front of Granada's shirts, posted the tweet after the team's 6-1 league defeat at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

"Joao Felix's heat map against Granada" was the message that accompanied an image that Winamax Deportes shared on Twitter which showed a heat map with a shape that resembled a penis at one end and buttocks at the other. The tweet was later removed.

Atletico's Felix was one of the standout performers after scoring one goal, setting up another and winning a penalty.

"Granada CF demands a public apology and an immediate rectification to @WinamaxSports for its hurtful and disrespectful tweet towards the club and its fans," the club said in a statement.

"Likewise, we reserve ourselves to undertake appropriate actions in defence of the interests of an 89-year-old institution."

Luis Suarez scored twice on his Atletico debut and teammate Diego Costa talked up the potential of their partnership up front and said: "One bites and the other kicks."

Granada, who qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history last season, are second in the league table after three matches.