The United States women's national team have been drawn against old rivals Sweden as well as Australia and New Zealand in Group G for the Tokyo Olympic football tournament, it was announced on Wednesday.

Great Britain will face Canada, Chile and hosts Japan in Group E while European champions Netherlands were drawn against Brazil, China and Zambia in Group F.

The USWNT are seeking to become the first women's side to win a World Cup and an Olympic gold medal back-to-back.

There will be a new winner in the women's tournament with 2016 champions Germany failing to qualify for the 2020 event.

The men's draw saw Rio 2016 Olympic men's champions Brazil being drawn against Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia in Group D.

Hosts Japan will face Mexico, South Africa and France in Group A while two-time Olympic champions Argentina will play Spain, Egypt and Australia in Group C.

Group B consists of New Zealand, the Korea Republic, Honduras and Romania.

The football tournament at Tokyo will take place from July 21 to Aug. 6 in six cities across Japan.

Men's Olympic draw

Group A

Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B

New Zealand, Korea Republic, Honduras, Romania

Group C

Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D

Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

Women's Olympic draw

Group E

Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile

Group F

China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands

Group G

Sweden, United States, Australia, New Zealand