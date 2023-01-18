Luis Suarez scored a hat trick in a debut win with Brazilian club Gremio. Getty Images

Luis Suarez started his career at Gremio in the best possible way. The former Barcelona and Liverpool striker scored a hat trick in 38 minutes on Tuesday to lead his new team to a 4-1 victory over Sao Luiz and the Recopa Gaucha title.

Suarez, 35, joined the Brazilian club this month after leaving boyhood club Nacional when his contract expired in December. He signed a two-year contract as a free agent after the World Cup.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I think so [biggest debut], the last time I scored in my debut was with Atletico [Madrid]," Suarez told Sportv.

Suarez left the game in the 14th minute of the second half to the delight of the fans at the Arena Gremio.

"It couldn't have been better his debut. The fans believe in him, so are we," Gremio coach Renato said about Suarez. "He showed what he came for. He quickly made it into the group because he's a very humble person. He doesn't want the highlights or perks, he just want to be like everyone else."

It was the first time Suarez had scored a first half hat trick since 2013 when he did it with Liverpool against Norwich City and his most goals in a debut. He scored two goals in his first match with Atleti in 2020 after joining them from Barcelona.