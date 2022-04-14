Chivas have fired Marcelo Michel Leano after seven months in charge of the Liga MX giants. Getty Images

Following a 3-1 loss at home to Monterrey on Wednesday night, Chivas manager Marcelo Michel Leano has been fired by the Liga MX club.

Chivas made the news official on Thursday morning and announced that C.D. Tapatio's Ricardo Cadena will take over as interim manager.

Leano stepped into the role last September when former manager (and current coach of Monterrey) Victor Manuel Vucetich was sacked by Chivas.

Despite helping them narrowly qualify for the wild-card round of the playoffs last season, a failure to reach the quarterfinal stage put pressure on Leano at the end of the 2021 Apertura tournament.

An underwhelming 3W-5D-5L start to the ongoing 2022 Clausura season, and a current position outside of the playoffs, were enough for Chivas higher-ups to end the 35-year-old's run as manager.