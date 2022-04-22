Gyasi Zardes gathers the ball and fires in the goal to take the lead in the 68th minute. (0:38)

The Colorado Rapids have agreed terms to acquire U.S. international forward Gyasi Zardes from the Columbus Crew, sources tell ESPN.

The deal, if approved by the league, will see the Crew receive $300,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) though that amount could increase to $1.25 million if certain incentives are met.

A source added that Colorado is picking up all of Zardes' salary and that the player had to waive a no-trade clause in his contract to get the deal done. His contract expires at the end of the current campaign, but Colorado is optimistic it will hang on to Zardes beyond the current campaign. In the short term, the Rapids are hopeful Zardes will be in uniform when the Rapids take on Charlotte FC on Saturday.

For the Crew, the trade frees up a Designated Player spot in addition to the salary budget relief, and they intend to fill the DP spot this summer.

Gyasi Zardes signed for the Columbus Crew from the LA Galaxy ahead of the 2018 MLS season. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Zardes' spot with the Crew had been increasingly tenuous since the start of the season, as the current U.S. international had lost his spot in the starting lineup to Miguel Berry, starting just one of Columbus' seven league matches. Zardes had also seen his playing time with the U.S. national team decrease.

For Colorado, the acquisition of Zardes fills a need up top, though incumbent Diego Rubio had performed well this season, scoring four goals and adding one assist. Colorado has a total expected goals mark this season of 11.95 but has tallied just nine times in 2022. Zardes is a proven finisher in MLS and the expectation is that he'll convert with more regularity.

Zardes, 30, played the previous four-plus seasons in Columbus, in which he scored 61 goals in 122 league, cup and playoff appearances and helped them win MLS Cup in 2020. The spell marked a rebirth in his career, as he quickly earned the trust of then-manager Gregg Berhalter. Zardes began his professional career with the LA Galaxy, signing as a Homegrown player prior to the 2013 season. He scored 40 goals in 155 appearances.

At international level, Zardes has made 68 appearances for the U.S., scoring 14 goals.