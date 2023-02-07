Hatayspor's vice president has said Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble following an earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Cem Genco/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday.

Atsu was reported missing in Turkey's Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of building and killed over 5,000 people in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.

"Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," club vice president Mustafa Ozat told Radyo Gol.

Ozat told BeIN Sports on Monday several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.

Ghana's Football Association (GFA) said Atsu has been found alive in a Twitter post that read: "Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.

"Let's continue to pray for Christian."

Atsu was receiving treatment but the GFA did not give details of any injuries.

Atsu, 31, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea, and joined Hatayspor in September. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle player scored a 97th-minute winner for Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor on Sunday night as they beat Kasımpasa 1-0, but just hours later was reported missing following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down whole apartment blocks in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

The huge earthquake impacted huge swaths of Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, with freezing winter weather adding to the plight of the thousands left injured or homeless and hampering efforts to find survivors.

Information from Associated Press contributed to this report.