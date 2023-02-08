Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor in September 2022 after a spell in the Premier League. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu remains missing after two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, Hatayspor director Volkan Demirel told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hatayspor vice president Mustafa Ozat as well as Ghana's Football Association said that Atsu had been rescued from the rubble and transported to hospital after Monday's huge quakes. ESPNFC and other media outlets reported those comments.

"There is no information on his whereabouts yet; we don't know where he is," Demirel said. "It's not the case that he was pulled out or taken anywhere else."

The search for Atsu is ongoing, Demirel added.

Ghana national team player Atsu, 31, had joined Hatayspor in September of last year after nearly a decade at English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.