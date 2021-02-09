Andrea Gresele has suffered serious injuries after being electrocuted. Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Hellas Verona youth player Andrea Gresele is in intensive care after coming into contact with train lines, the club confirmed to ESPN.

The incident happened on Saturday when the 18-year-old had been with friends.

Gresele climbed on top of a train at the Porta Vescovo station and was struck by a line from above and suffered an electric shock which made him fall from 13 ft. 1 in. (four metres.).

He suffered a fractured vertebrae and a cerebral oedema. He was operated on on Monday and remains in intensive care.

Verona tweeted a message of support which read: "We are all with you, with those close to you who, like us, care for you. Come on Andrea!"

Local rivals Chievo also posted their support on Twitter. Their tweet read: "Come on Andrea, we are with you in this very difficult moment. Win your biggest match!"

The right-back has been a stand out performer for Verona's youth team and was called up to the first team for the Coppa Italia match with Cagliari in November.