Hellas Verona youth player Andrea Gresele is in intensive care after coming into contact with train lines, the club confirmed to ESPN.
The incident happened on Saturday when the 18-year-old had been with friends.
Gresele climbed on top of a train at the Porta Vescovo station and was struck by a line from above and suffered an electric shock which made him fall from 13 ft. 1 in. (four metres.).
He suffered a fractured vertebrae and a cerebral oedema. He was operated on on Monday and remains in intensive care.
Verona tweeted a message of support which read: "We are all with you, with those close to you who, like us, care for you. Come on Andrea!"
Local rivals Chievo also posted their support on Twitter. Their tweet read: "Come on Andrea, we are with you in this very difficult moment. Win your biggest match!"
The right-back has been a stand out performer for Verona's youth team and was called up to the first team for the Coppa Italia match with Cagliari in November.