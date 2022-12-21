Former Reign assistant Sam Laity has been hired to coach the Houston Dash. USA Today Images

The Houston Dash hired Sam Laity as the fourth head coach in team history on Wednesday.

Laity, 46, has been within the ranks of OL Reign since 2013 and most recently served as the head assistant coach. He also was an interim head coach during the 2021 season for six games, with OL Reign posting a 4-2-0 record.

"I am excited about joining Houston Dash, the things that I've experienced in the very short period of time since I've been in discussions with the club, have really filled me with hope that this club is doing the right things that are necessary to not just be a competitive team," Laity said.

"The values between the upper management and the coaching staff have to be aligned for the for the two of us to be successful and that is one of the things that drew me in."

Laity effectively replaces James Clarkson, whose contract was not renewed. Clarkson was suspended in April after discrimination and harassment allegations surfaced.

Dash majority owner and chairman Ted Segal said he is excited to welcome Laity to the team.

"Sam is an accomplished coach with several postseason appearances and a proven ability to win in this league," Segal said. "We were impressed by Sam's approach to player development as well as his ambition in fostering a fast and physical style of play that we expect will resonate with fans and help the Dash build on the success of the 2022 season."