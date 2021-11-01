Pat Onstad had a long and distinguished MLS career. Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

The Houston Dynamo hired Pat Onstad, a two-time MLS Cup winner with the team, to be its next general manager, it was announced on Monday.

Onstad, 53, spent the last eight seasons in the Columbus Crew organization, first as an assistant to Gregg Berhalter and later as technical director reporting to team president Tim Bezbatchenko. He also spent time in the D.C. United and Toronto FC organizations.

"I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Dynamo as general manager," Onstad said. "My family and I loved our time in Houston when I played for the club, and it has been a goal of mine since I retired to return one day and help this club compete for championships again. I'm looking forward to the challenge and I can't wait to get to work."

A native of Vancouver, Onstad ranks as one of Houston's all-time great players. After helping the San Jose Earthquakes win the 2003 MLS Cup and 2005 Supporters Shield, Onstad followed the team to Houston when it was relocated and helped the team to back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007. He made a total of 157 league and cup appearances with the Dynamo. He was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Year in 2003 and 2005, and all told he made 252 league and cup appearances with MLS sides.

Prior to his time in MLS, Onstad played in what was then known as the A-League with the Rochester Raging Rhinos. In 1999, he backstopped the Rhinos to the U.S. Open Cup crown, the last time a non-MLS side won the tournament. He also spent time with a smattering of Canada-based clubs, as well as Scottish side Dundee United, though he never made an official appearance for the Tangerines. At international level, he made 60 appearances for Canada.

But beyond his exploits as a player, it is Onstad's experience in the Columbus front office that led Houston to bring him back to Texas.

"As we went through the search process, Pat clearly showed himself to be the best person for the job based on his experience in a number of leadership roles, his track record of success at every stop and his understanding of our league, our club and our community," Dynamo majority owner Ted Segal said in a statement. "His preparation and attention to detail during the interview process illustrated the qualities that I believe will make him successful as our general manager. I look forward to working with him to build the Dynamo into championship contenders once again."