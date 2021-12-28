Herculez Gomez shares his disbelief at the early odds for the 2022 MLS Cup. (0:58)

The Houston Dynamo has agreed terms with Paulo Nagamura to be the team's next manager, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Glenn Davis, the Dynamo's play-by-play announcer and host of Soccer Matters on ESPN Houston, was the first to report the selection of Nagamura.

Nagamura, 38, replaces Tab Ramos, whose contract wasn't renewed following the 2021 season. The search was conducted by new Dynamo GM Pat Onstad.

Nagamura was most recently manager of Sporting Kansas City's reserve side. In four seasons as Sporting Kansas City II manager, Nagamura recorded a record of 30-61-25, as the organization focused on youth development. He also served as an assistant with the team in 2017. During his time with the team, the Brazilian coached 15 of the organization's homegrown players, as well as 23 academy products. Included in this group is current Venezia and United States international midfielder Gianluca Busio.

As a player, Nagamura came up through the youth systems of Sao Paulo and Arsenal before signing with the LA Galaxy in 2005, where he won an MLS Cup and U.S. Open Cup double. He later went on to play for Toronto FC, Chivas USA, and Liga MX side Tigres, before finishing his career with SKC.

With SKC, Nagamura won two more U.S. Open Cup titles as well as another MLS Cup crown in 2013. Overall, he made over 270 appearances, scoring 15 goals.

In other Dynamo news, striker Maximiliano Urruti signed on Tuesday with in-state rivals Austin FC. A former FC Dallas player from 2016-18, Urruti is set to become the first player to make appearances for all three Texas clubs in MLS.