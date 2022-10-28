Jon Champion is concerned that possible changes to the playoff system may not be good for MLS. (2:16)

Would changes to the MLS playoffs be a good thing? (2:16)

The Houston Dynamo have agreed terms with Ben Olsen to become the team's next manager, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The Athletic was the first to report the news.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Olsen, 45, will replace Paulo Nagamura, who was fired with five games to go in the MLS regular season and the Dynamo in last place in the Western Conference. Dynamo 2 manager Kenny Bundy finished out the campaign on an interim basis.

A Middletown, Pennsylvania, native, Olsen previously spent parts of 11 seasons managing D.C. United, the team he excelled for as a player for 12 campaigns.

Olsen compiled a record of 135-155-88 in all competitions, and led the black and red to the 2013 U.S. Open Cup title, the only trophy DCU has won in the past 18 seasons. He was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2014.

After leaving D.C. United at the end of the 2020 season, Olsen had an eight-month stint as president of the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit before stepping down in May of this year.

Aside from one spell with Nottingham Forest, Olsen spent his entire playing career with D.C., making 256 appearances in all competitions while scoring 32 goals.

During that time, D.C. United won two MLS Cups, three Supporters' Shields, a U.S. Open Cup and a CONCACAF Champions Cup. On an individual level, Olsen was the 1998 MLS Rookie of the Year, as well as the 1999 MLS Cup final MVP. He was named to the league's Best XI in 2007.

At international level, Olsen made 37 appearances for the U.S., scoring six goals. He was also part of the squad that competed at the 2006 World Cup.