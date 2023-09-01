The ceremonial drawing of names from pots in Monaco for the UEFA Champions League draw has officially come and gone, and the transfer window is mercifully about to close. The European soccer season can officially begin. (After the upcoming international break, at least -- and lets not even think about the Saudi Pro League transfer window remaining open until Sept. 7, according to the league, or Sept. 20, according to FIFA.)

With the Champions League field indeed set, let's talk about the incredible competition that will dominate random Tuesdays and Wednesdays of our life for the months to come. We know who the favorites are -- the same teams that are always the favorites, swapping out Liverpool for Arsenal -- but let's talk about tough and easy roads, chaos potential and the most fun underdogs to follow.