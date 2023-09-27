        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Premier League depth chart for all 20 teams: Who is key?

          • Tor-Kristian Karlsen, ESPNSep 27, 2023, 03:56 AM ET

          It has been over a month since the start of the Premier League season, and with the transfer window closed until Jan. 1, there will be no more incomings or outgoings unless a free agent (David de Gea, anyone?) can be snapped up.

          As teams start to hit their stride, and the new additions from the summer become accustomed to their surroundings, it's time to take a look at where the players stand in their respective squads.

          Here's a depth chart of the best options for the first XI and backup XI for all 20 clubs in the league. Of course, it's hard to predict who could be called upon as the fixtures pile up, but the below should give you an idea of how strong each team is.

          (Note: Each player appears in the main squad list once, even if he could fit into multiple spots. We have also included injured players, though those likely to be out for the season are noted separately.)

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          ARSENAL

          Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein
          Right-back: Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cédric
          Left-back: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Lino Sousa
          Centre-back: William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, Jurriën Timber
          Defensive midfield: Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny
          Central midfield: Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira
          Forward: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
          Striker: Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

          FIRST XI (4-1-2-3)

          Raya
          White - Saliba - Gabriel - Zinchenko
          Rice
          Ødegaard - Havertz
          Saka - Jesus - Martinelli