Premier League depth chart for all 20 teams: Who is key?

It has been over a month since the start of the Premier League season, and with the transfer window closed until Jan. 1, there will be no more incomings or outgoings unless a free agent (David de Gea, anyone?) can be snapped up.

As teams start to hit their stride, and the new additions from the summer become accustomed to their surroundings, it's time to take a look at where the players stand in their respective squads.

Here's a depth chart of the best options for the first XI and backup XI for all 20 clubs in the league. Of course, it's hard to predict who could be called upon as the fixtures pile up, but the below should give you an idea of how strong each team is.

(Note: Each player appears in the main squad list once, even if he could fit into multiple spots. We have also included injured players, though those likely to be out for the season are noted separately.)

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein

Right-back: Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cédric

Left-back: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Lino Sousa

Centre-back: William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, Jurriën Timber

Defensive midfield: Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny

Central midfield: Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira

Forward: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Striker: Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

FIRST XI (4-1-2-3)

Raya

White - Saliba - Gabriel - Zinchenko

Rice

Ødegaard - Havertz

Saka - Jesus - Martinelli