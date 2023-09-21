Julian Green, seen here on July 4, 2023, joined Greuther Fürth in 2018 but is enjoying his best form this season. Heiko Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images

Julian Green continues to put together one of the unique careers in the history of American soccer. From being dubbed "the next big thing" to sliding off the radar of the U.S. men's national team, from Bayern Munich attacker to Greuther Furth midfielder, he has borne many labels during his decade as a pro. His career might soon take another interesting twist.

Born in Tampa, Florida and raised in Germany, Green had played for Bayern Munich in the Champions League by age 18 and scored in the World Cup at age 19. He made 15 total appearances for the U.S. national team in the following years and scored three more goals while oscillating between a number of positions. But his time at Bayern fizzled out, and he eventually landed in the 2. Bundesliga, Germany's second division, with Greuther Furth.

His time with Furth has been eventful. He led his team to promotion with steady ball-handling and a burst of goals, lost his rhythm as Furth quickly got relegated, and now has once again become one of the most productive players in the second division, simultaneously one of the safer midfielders and more proactive attackers in the league.

With his contract expiring at Furth next summer, Green, now 28 years old, is facing an interesting choice. Should he remain in Germany and perhaps remain with the club with which he has played his best ball? Or should he look to sign stateside with a Major League Soccer club to play closer to family -- and perhaps try to get back in the national team picture?

Speaking to ESPN, Green made it clear he thinks he still has something to offer the USMNT if head coach Gregg Berhalter were willing to give him a chance. But for now, Green remains focused on his club career, which is going as well as it ever has.