This Saturday, MLS Cup will end up with Columbus Crew SC or LAFC will defend their crown. But looking across the broader league, how do they measure up to their peers? Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Remember when everyone was talking about Major League Soccer?

It seems like six years ago, or just yesterday, but an actual MLS team was the main storyline across the American-sports landscape for most of the summer. LeBron, Serena Williams, Selena Gomez, and even Owen Wilson all came out to games to watch the greatest soccer player of all time play for what was, at the time, the worst team in America's fifth-most-popular sports league.

And then it just ... stopped. Lionel Messi got injured, college and professional football started, European soccer began, Inter Miami missed the playoffs by nine points, and the average American sports fan stopped caring about the league that, briefly, everyone seemed to care about.

So, with Messi's first MLS season in the books and the final between LAFC and the Columbus Crew set for Saturday, it feels like the right time to take stock. Twenty-eight years in, just how good is MLS?