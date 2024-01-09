Open Extended Reactions

Could a move in the January transfer window spark the turnaround that Chelsea need to break into the Premier League's top five? Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

The January transfer window usually doesn't move the needle.

In all of Europe's "Big Five" leagues since 2012, only six players were signed in January by teams that weren't in first place at the time, but ultimately went on to win the league. And none of those players even became starters by the end of the season. They were all impact subs -- at best.

At the same time, players like Virgil van Dijk and Nemanja Vidic -- Premier League legends, two of the best defenders England has ever seen -- joined their clubs in January. Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal in the January window. Same goes for Julián Álvarez and Manchester City, too.

While for every Luis Suárez, there's also a Denis Suárez, no team is perfect, and even a minor improvement could be the difference between a title and a runner-up medal. So, with tight races for the title and for the fourth- and fifth-place spots for the Champions League, we've taken a look at which teams in the top half of the table are most urgently in need of an upgrade. Then, we ranked the moves in order of how impactful they could be.