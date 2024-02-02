Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic has quietly been having a stellar season for AC Milan. But how stellar is it, and should USMNT fans expect it to continue? Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

There are only three players in Serie A this season who have scored at least five non-penalty goals and created at least five assists. The first two: Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram and Roma's Paulo Dybala.

You know the third player because he is the most famous American soccer player of all time, and he's playing for the club with the second-most Champions League titles of all time.

Everyone is talking about Christian Pulisic. You can't walk down the street without a random stranger bursting out of a door, grabbing you by the arm, and forcing you to watch grainy video of Pulisic's assist to Ruben Loftus-Cheek against Bologna, or his goal against Sassuolo.

Delis are naming sandwiches after him. Tattoo artists across the United States are quitting in protest over having to spend their days iterating on some version of a "CP10" design. Your grandmother figured out how to not only use her television, but how to download, sign up for and then navigate the Paramount+ app in order to watch Christian Pulisic play in Serie A.

I kid, so as not to cry. Somehow, Pulisic is in the midst of the best season of his professional career, for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it feels like it's going under the radar. So, what has driven Pulisic's reinvigoration? And, more importantly for Milan and U.S. men's national team fans alike, will he be able to keep it up?