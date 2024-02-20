Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLS season kicks off Wednesday when Inter Miami hosts Real Salt Lake. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Let's spare a thought for the Columbus Crew. Wilfried Nancy's team was the wildly popular winner of the 2023 MLS Cup, but despite that goodwill, Major League Soccer's original franchise spent precious little time in the spotlight.

Barely a month after the Crew had bested LAFC to win their third league title, focus turned toward 2024 when Inter Miami CF began its preseason world tour with a trip to El Salvador on Jan. 19. Ever since, the talk has been about Lionel Messi's first full season in the league and whether he and the Herons' star-studded-but-aging squad can manage the demands of MLS' grueling travel schedule.

So, ESPN decided to extend those what-if thoughts to all 29 clubs in 2024: What should they expect from this campaign?

Grab yourself a beverage and a snack and settle in as Ryan O'Hanlon, Jeff Carlisle, Kyle Bonagura, Cesar Hernandez, Arch Bell, Jon Arnold and Megan Swanick give us the lowdown on all 29 MLS teams ahead of the new season.