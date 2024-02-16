        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Premier League reranked: Is it Man City's title to lose?

          • Bill Connelly
            Close
            Bill Connelly
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Bill Connelly is a staff writer for ESPN.com.
            Follow on X
          • Ryan O'Hanlon
            Close
            Ryan O'Hanlon
            ESPN.com writer
              Ryan O'Hanlon is a staff writer for ESPN.com. He's also the author of "Net Gains: Inside the Beautiful Game's Analytics Revolution."
            Follow on X
          Feb 16, 2024, 09:32 AM ET

          We have races, people! Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool all have legitimate chances to win the league. But we knew that last time around.

          Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle are all at least in the mix for what's likely to be five Champions League places, and the race that seemed truly dead is suddenly alive. Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Crystal Palace all might get relegated.

          With so much at stake, Ryan O'Hanlon and Bill Connelly return with the fifth edition of their Premier League power rankings.

          As always, they have each ranked all 20 sides, 1-20, and then combined their rankings to produce one master ranking. The criteria: Who we think would win a match if any of these teams played each other on a neutral field in the near future.

          The updated rankings are below, followed by some analysis of the most notable changes (or non-changes) from the previous edition of the rankings.