Inter Miami CF announced on Thursday morning it has signed former Juventus and France international midfielder Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old brings a winning pedigree to a side in need of midfield help, having been part of the France side that won the 2018 World Cup, as well as a total of 21 trophies at club level with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. The midfielder was also named the 2015 French Player of the Year and selected to the Ligue 1 Team of the Year twice.

Matuidi was signed with the help of Targeted Allocation Money, meaning he will not count as one of the club's three Designated Players, and sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens that Matuidi has taken a pay cut to secure the move to MLS. He will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Matuidi will be subject to a 10-day quarantine period before he can suit up for Miami.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- The best and worst of MLS is Back and grades for every club

- Return of MLS regular season: what we know and what we don't

"Blaise is one of the most successful midfielders of his generation and we're thrilled to have him at Inter Miami," said Inter Miami COO and sporting director Paul McDonough. "His world-class quality and leadership will be key attributes for the club."

Matuidi is a former teammate of Miami co-owner and president of soccer operations David Beckham from their days with PSG, and that connection played a role in the Frenchman heading to Miami.

"I couldn't be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person," said Beckham. "To have a World Cup winner of Blaise's quality in our new team is such a proud moment -- for us as owners and for our fans. For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our club is very special and I can't wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to Miami."

Matuidi began his professional career in 2004 with Troyes before moving to Saint-Etienne, where he was a teammate of former U.S. international and current Atlanta United executive Carlos Bocanegra. All told, he has made more than 650 league and cup appearances at club level, scoring 48 goals.

At international level, Matuidi has represented France from the youth teams through the full national team starting with his senior debut in 2010. Since then, he has made 84 appearances for Les Bleus, registering nine goals and 10 assists across all competitions.