Inter Miami has signed midfielder Federico Higuain from D.C. United in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money, the club announced on Saturday.

The move means long-time MLS veteran Federico, 35, will join his younger brother Gonzalo, 32. at the 2020 expansion team, with D.C. honoring the former's wishes to play alongside his brother.

Official: Federico Higuaín ✍️



Veteran midfielder joins #InterMiamiCF in a trade with D.C. United, and will join his brother Gonzalo! — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 10, 2020

"Federico has been a great player in this league," said Paul McDonough, Inter Miami CF COO and sporting director. "We were thrilled to add more attacking depth, experience and playmaking ability to our roster when this opportunity presented itself."

Since joining MLS in 2012, Federico Higuain has scored 60 league goals and notched 68 assists in 217 appearances, while helping lead the Columbus Crew to the MLS Cup final in 2015.

Gonzalo Higuain made the move from Juventus to Inter Miami in September after the culmination of a lengthy pursuit of the former Napoli and Real Madrid striker.

The older Higuain signed with D.C. for the 2020 season as a player and development coach, but he expressed his desire to play alongside his brother in Miami and the club honored that request.