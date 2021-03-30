David Beckham tells ESPN why he's confident Inter Miami can recruit stars like Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. (1:21)

Inter Miami CF won't play their three scheduled preseason matches this week "out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of players and staff," the club announced Tuesday.

They were set to play USL Championship side Charleston Battery on Tuesday night, followed by the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the match between Inter Miami and USL Championship side Miami FC was called off after Miami FC team members tested positive for COVID-19. This marks the second preseason cancellation for the Red Bulls and the third for Nashville.

Inter Miami also canceled Wednesday's scheduled media availability.

The second-year squad is scheduled to open its MLS season against the LA Galaxy on April 18.