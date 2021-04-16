Jose Mourinho pauses his news conference to offer his condolences to the royal family after the death of Prince Philip. (0:52)

Inter Miami has put in a request to Major League Soccer that the team be allowed to wear black armbands in honor of the late Prince Philip, a team spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. His funeral is scheduled for this Saturday. The team is co-owned by Englishman David Beckham and managed by compatriot Phil Neville.

When asked at a virtual news conference on Thursday if there were any plans to honor The Duke of Edinburgh, Neville said it was being discussed.

"I think the plan is to wear black armbands," Neville said. "I spoke to David [Beckham] about this a couple of days ago. I'm not sure whether it's been passed by the MLS, whether you need permission or not.

"I'll have to probably find that out, but I think that the idea is to wear black armbands in terms of paying our respects to Prince Philip, yes."

The spokesperson later confirmed that a formal request was made. The team expects to get a response from MLS some time on Friday.

Following the announcement of Prince Philip's death last week, flags were lowered to half-mast at the racecourse in Liverpool as they were in London at Wembley Stadium, which is English football's national stadium.

There was also a two-minute silence across all soccer matches in England last weekend in tribute of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

A number of matches have been moved to avoid clashing with Prince Philip's funeral including Saturday's Premier League clash between Wolves and Sheffield United.