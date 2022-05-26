Inter Miami is promoting this year's MLS Primeblue jerseys with a photoshoot surrounded by stingrays. Jason Washington/Inter Miami CF

It's that time of year again in Major League Soccer. After nearly three months of play, there's become a sense of familiarity, a reasonable expectation of what all 28 teams are capable of.

So what better time than now to introduce brand-new jerseys?

Beginning on Saturday, all 14 matches will feature teams wearing the 2022 edition of Adidas' Primeblue jersey, made from recycled plastic recovered from the oceans. The promotion intends to raise awareness of plastic pollution in our oceans, and it's a cause MLS has promoted each year going back to 2017 -- apart from 2020, when the league was shut down in the infancy of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Adidas Primeblue Jerseys, made with 50% Parley Ocean plastic, are just one small step towards cleaning up our oceans and creating a more sustainable future. #GreenerGoals



Help us help the planet. Find out more: https://t.co/iJOUKZulic pic.twitter.com/xEoEfhiEvs — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2022

Few teams in the league are as connected to the oceans as Inter Miami CF. Less than three weeks after four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel reminded the world of the risks posed by rising sea levels -- especially in coastal cities like Miami -- upon the racing series' stop in South Beach, David Beckham's club has dived in head first to champion this marine cause.

Inter asked freediving model and competitive swimmer Coral Tomascik to head to Stingray City in the Cayman Islands and put on this year's jersey for a photoshoot to be captured by acclaimed underwater photographer Jason Washington. The club hoped to highlight the beauty of the oceans when they're clear of plastic, and the clear blue waters of the Caymans didn't disappoint.

🌊 #InterMiamiCF 2022 Primeblue Kit 🌊



Clearing the ocean of plastics, one jersey at a time so marine life can flourish, explore the new #InterMiamiCF x @Adidas Primeblue jersey made with recycled Ocean Plastic: https://t.co/7duSLPyuW7 pic.twitter.com/m3wTBexO0H — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 26, 2022

Miami will wear its Primeblue kit on Saturday when it welcomes the Portland Timbers to DRV PNK Stadium (8 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN+). Get yourself a six-pack of your favorite carbonated beverage -- don't forget to cut up those plastic rings! -- and tune in to a weekend of blue-hued action across MLS.