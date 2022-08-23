Harvey Neville has been with Inter Miami's reserve team since May 2021. Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

There will be one more Neville around the Inter Miami CF first team going forward.

Head coach Phil Neville's son, Harvey, has signed a contract with the Major League Soccer club through 2024, with club options for 2025 and 2026, Miami announced Tuesday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

- Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas

Harvey Neville, 20, had been with the club's reserve team, Inter Miami CF II, since signing in May 2021.

"Harvey has developed well over these last two seasons with Inter Miami CF II," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

"We're pleased with his progress as a young player in our system and feel his versatility will offer us cover in a number of areas."

Neville, a versatile fullback who can also operate in midfield, made 15 appearances this season in the newly created MLS Next Pro, registering two assists.

He had been joined in Inter Miami's second team by Romeo Beckham, the son of Inter Miami co-owner and former Manchester United great, David Beckham.

Like his father. Neville is a product of Manchester United's academy and made several appearances across various youth levels for the English giants. He also spent time in Valencia's academy while Phil Neville was a coach with the Spanish team between 2015 and 2018.

Inter Miami currently sits in sixth place in MLS' Eastern Conference, two points above the playoff line, with eight games remaining.