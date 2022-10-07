Romeo Beckham is not on trial at Brentford, and there is no suggestion of any permanent move, sources have told ESPN. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Romeo Beckham is training with Premier League side Brentford's B team, sources have told ESPN.

The 20-year-old, son of former England captain, David, accepted an invitation to work at the west London club after the end of the Major League Soccer Next Pro season.

Beckham is one of the latest in a number of players to train with the B side, and sources have told ESPN he is not on a trial nor is there any suggestion of a permanent move to Brentford at this stage.

Beckham is contracted to Inter Miami II, the reserve team of MLS side founded by David in 2018, but is in London and has taken advantage of Brentford B's flexible schedule given they do not play in a competitive league.

Inter Miami II finished sixth in the Eastern Conference last season but Beckham was joint-top assist provider in the division with 10 from 20 appearances.

Writing on Instagram, Beckham said: "First full season was full of ups and downs. Not the ending we as a team wanted but only lessons learned to take into next year. Love this team and the journey we are on."