Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic needed military assistance to be calmed down after he took a friend to a hospital in the city on Thursday, according to ESPN sources.

The Croatia international took a 42-year-old compatriot to the hospital and, according to ESPN sources, was panicking at the amount of blood his friend was losing due to a leg injury and wanted him seen before the other patients in the waiting room.

Once this request was denied, hospital staff were forced to call in police assistance, as is protocol, but as Brozovic was still in a state of concern for his friend, the military was then called upon to calm the situation.

Brozovic, who recently had his licence revoked for drink driving, regained composure once it was explained to him he could face serious consequences should he carry on with his demands.

Following the intervention of the military, Brozovic apologised for his behaviour and waited patiently for his friend to be seen.

Sources also told ESPN that doctors were not immediately aware it was Brozovic as the Inter man was wearing as mask as is protocol due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brozovic has made 31 Serie A appearances for Inter and could help them to a second-place finish if they avoid defeat against Atalanta on Saturday.