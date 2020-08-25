Gab Marcotti believes Inter have no option but to stick with Antonio Conte despite his outbursts at the club. (2:16)

Antonio Conte will stay on as Internazionale coach next season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, ending speculation they may part company following last week's Europa League final defeat.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+

Conte's occasional angry outbursts saw him clash with the club's senior executives during his first season in charge, when Inter finished second to Juventus in Serie A and lost 3-2 to Sevilla in the Europa League final on Friday.

"The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club's project," Inter said in a statement.

The 51-year-old ex-Italy coach joined Inter after winning three Serie A titles with Juve and the Premier League with Chelsea.