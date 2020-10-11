ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti discusses AC Milan's 3-0 win over Spezia that sends them top of Serie A. (1:16)

Marcotti: AC Milan are showing they aren't dependant on Zlatan (1:16)

Inter Milan winger Ashley Young has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the sixth Nerazzurri player to contract the virus in the past week.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+

The news comes less than a week before Inter plays Milan in a derby match.

Inter said on Sunday that Young took a test the previous day at the club's training center and is now isolating at home.

Teammates Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionuț Radu all tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

AC Milan had announced on Friday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovered from coronavirus and is available for the derby after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Milan plays Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Oct. 17 (stream live at noon ET on ESPN+), in their first match after the international break.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this story.