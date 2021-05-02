Inter Milan have clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years following Atalanta's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on Sunday, ending Juventus' run of nine straight Scudetto successes.

Antonio Conte's side had put one hand on the trophy when they beat Crotone on Saturday leaving Atalanta as the only side who could mathematically catch them but their draw means Inter now have an unassailable lead of 13 points with four matches remaining.

Their success is in large part down to an incredible second half to the season in which they are unbeaten in their last 19 matches, with 16 of those resulting in victories.

Inter have lost just twice this season, but one of those was the first derby of the campaign against rivals AC Milan, who had led the table for the first half of the campaign.

However, when the two sides met for the second time, Inter blew Milan away with a 3-0 victory on Feb. 21 and have not looked back since.

Romelu Lukaku has been one of the standout performers for Inter with 27 league goals this term, while strike partner Lautaro Martinez has 17.

Inter's last league success was in 2010 when Jose Mourinho's ageing squad won their fifth-successive title as part of an historic Coppa Italia and Champions League Treble before the team was gradually broken up. The Nerazzurri went six years from 2012 to 2018 without qualifying for Europe's top competition.

This represents Inter's first major trophy since their Coppa Italia success in 2011 and they deny Juve the opportunity of winning a 10th Serie A title in a row.

The next step for Conte's side is to improve their performances in the Champions League, having been eliminated in the group stage in each of the past three seasons since they returned to the competition.