Inter Milan forwards Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. Carlo Hermann/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images

Inter Milan are the latest club to pull out of the Florida Cup due to take place this pre-season after Arsenal withdrew on Tuesday.

Arsenal announced they would not be travelling to the U.S. for the tournament due to "a small number of positive COVID tests" at the club.

And, the following day, Inter released a statement confirming they, too, would be pulling out of the event.

"FC Internazionale Milano announce that they will not be travelling to the USA for the Florida Cup due to the current risks involved in international travel as a result of the spread of the pandemic, risks that have already caused Arsenal F.C. to withdraw from participation," an Inter statement read.

Inter were due to face Arsenal on Sunday and then potentially face on July 28 the winner of Everton's game against Millonarios.

Following Arsenal's withdrawal, Florida Cup organisers issued a statement which read: "We are disappointed that Arsenal have decided not to participate in the 2021 Florida Cup.

"We wish the members of the Arsenal travelling party who tested positive for COVID-19 a speedy recovery as we continue making final preparations for the event.

"We will be in communication with fans who purchased tickets to see Arsenal in Orlando regarding their options."

Inter won Serie A for the first time since 2010 last term but financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant right-back Achraf Hakimi left for Paris Saint-Germain while manager Antonio Conte stepped down and was replaced by Simone Inzaghi.

The Nerazzurri begin the 2021-22 campaign with a home match against Genoa on Aug. 21.