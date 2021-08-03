Romelu Lukaku confirms Belgium will kick the ball out of play for a moment of applause for Christian Eriksen. (0:50)

Christian Eriksen has returned to Italy for the first time since his cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener with Finland and met with Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta, the club confirmed to ESPN.

Eriksen was taken to a hospital on June 12 after collapsing on the field earlier that day.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Eriksen, 29, spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted, before going home to Denmark to recover. He has also undergone a raft of medical tests to discover the cause for the cardiac arrest.

Eriksen will undergo further tests in Italy and is not expected to be back on a soccer field for at least six months.

Depending on the cause of the cardiac arrest and the nature of his treatment, he could be prohibited from playing in Italy but could continue his career in England or the Netherlands, where the rules are different.

The day after the incident, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen told reporters Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and was "gone" before being resuscitated.

Denmark's match with Finland was stopped for more than 90 minutes, during which time supporters from both countries joined in with chants of "Christian Eriksen."

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 and, after quiet start to life at his new club, became an important member of the side that won the 2020-21 Serie A title.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report