Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on FIFA's Technical Study Group and called his criticism of the Iran team's culture a "disgrace to football."

While appearing as an analyst on the BBC following Iran's 2-0 win over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, former Germany player and coach Klinsmann slammed Queiroz and his team for alleged gamesmanship.

"That's their culture and that's why Carlos Queiroz he fits really well in the Iranian national team," Klinsmann said.

"He struggled in South America -- failed with Colombia to qualify and he failed with Egypt to qualify as well. Then he went back right before the World Cup to guide Iran, where he worked already for a long, long time.

"This is not by coincidence, this is all purposely. This is just part of their culture, this is how they play it. They work the referee, constantly in their ears, constantly in your face."

Carlos Queiroz also took charge of Iran between 2011 and 2019, guiding them to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Queiroz, whose Iran team will face the United States in a decisive final-round group-stage match on Tuesday, responded strongly on social media on Saturday.

"You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right?" he wrote on Twitter.

"Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority. No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to Football."

Klinsmann is one of seven men, led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who were selected by FIFA to "provide cutting-edge analysis of all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches while increasing and developing understanding of the game across the world."

But Queiroz insisted that Klinsmann should now resign his position.

"Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course. Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture," he said.

"And also listen from our players how much they love and respect Football.

"As American/German, we understand your no support. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our Family.

"At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp."

Klinsmann, who also coached the U.S. men's national team for six years and led them to the 2014 World Cup, directed similar criticism at the Guatemalan official who refereed the game.

"[There would have been a] big difference with another referee. Guatemalan referee, I worked with the US for six years and went to Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica. This fits their culture basically."