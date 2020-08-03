2020-2021 Serie A season to begin on Sept. 19

Gab Marcotti reviews the big storylines of the Serie A season, including Atalanta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (1:46)

The next Serie A season will start on Sept. 19, one week later than originally planned, the Italian league said in a statement on Monday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+

The league said the decision "confirms the preference already expressed ... by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this topic."

The 2019-2020 season ended on Sunday, having been interrupted for three months between March and June by of the coronavirus pandemic. Juventus won their ninth consecutive league title.

There will also be a shorter Christmas break than usual and matches will be played on both Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.