Andrea Pirlo's debut as Juventus boss will begin with a home match against Sampdoria, after the fixtures for the 2020-21 season were announced on Wednesday.

The opening weekend, which will be on Sept. 19 and 20, will also see Inter Milan face Serie B champions Benevento, managed by Filippo Inzaghi, while Lazio and Atalanta -- the two other Champions League qualifiers -- face off in Rome.

- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan will open with a home match against Bologna.

Juve, who have won the title in each of the last nine seasons, will have one of their toughest tests of the campaign in just the second game when they travel to the Italian capital to face Roma, with Napoli at home in the next match.

Napoli vs. Juventus on the weekend of Oct. 3 and 4 will see manager Gennaro Gattuso and Pirlo go head-to-head. The two were the central midfield pillars of the Milan team which won two Champions League titles in the 2000s as well as the 2006 World Cup for Italy.

The first Milan derby will be the fourth match of the campaign with Inter hosting Milan, while the Rome derby will be on the 18th and penultimate matchdays of the season.

On the second-to-last day, Juve and Inter will face each other in the Derby d'Italia. The two are favourites for the title, so that could yet be a decider.

Juve have the Turin derby against Torino on matchday 10 and will close the campaign with a home match against Bologna, while Inter are at Udinese.