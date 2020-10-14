Gab Marcotti explains why Napoli did not travel for their match against Juventus. (1:53)

Napoli have been handed a 3-0 defeat and had one point deducted for failing to play their Serie A match away to Juventus earlier this month amid confusion over Italian soccer's coronavirus rules.

Napoli did not travel to Turin for the match on Oct 4., saying their local health authority (ASL) had told the players to stay at home after two members of their squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Serie A turned down Napoli's request to call the game off, meaning that Juventus and match officials were both present at the stadium and the floodlights were turned on. Play was officially abandoned 45 minutes after kick-off time.

Serie A's disciplinary tribunal, which announced its decision in a statement, rejected Napoli's claim of force majeure and said there was a clear health protocol for Serie A.

The announcement is likely to infuriate Napoli who said they were only following the orders of their ASL. The club has already threatened to appeal and take legal action if a new date for the match is not arranged.

Napoli, who had won their opening two matches, now have five points from three games in the Serie A table while Juventus have seven.